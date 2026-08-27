Bengaluru Eid Milad clashes: Three FIRs registered following clash during procession, Home Minister Priyank Kharge issues warning

Bengaluru police registered three FIRs and detained eight individuals following a clash during an Eid Milad procession in Basavanagudi, prompting severe warnings from the Home Minister.

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Bengaluru Eid Milad clashes: Three FIRs have been registered at the Basavanagudi Police Station in Bengaluru following a clash during an Eid Milad procession on August 26, with police taking eight people into custody for questioning. Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Thursday warned that strict legal action would be taken against anyone attempting to disturb communal harmony or take the law into their own hands.

Reacting to the incident, Kharge said no one should obstruct others’ religious celebrations and appealed to people to maintain communal harmony. “I had clearly appealed earlier that no one should interfere with anyone’s celebrations. Whether Muslim, Hindu or belonging to any other religion, nobody has the right to take the law into their own hands. There is a law, and it is in everyone’s interest to follow it,” he said. Kharge said the Constitution provides people with the right to practise their respective traditions and warned against attempts to create hatred in society.

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“We will have to take legal action against those who try to sow the seeds of hatred in society,” he said. The incident occurred when an Eid Milad procession passing through N.R. Road towards the YMCA reportedly clashed with members of a Hindu organisation. The procession had started from Kumaraswamy Layout, Konanakunte, Yarab Nagar and Banashankari.

According to the police, they received a call on the 112 emergency helpline between 3.45 p.m. and 4 p.m. reporting that some people had blocked the road. The situation subsequently escalated into a physical altercation. Police registered the first FIR based on a complaint filed by Muslim leader Abdul Razak against Puneeth Kerehalli, Gopi Gowda, Puneeth Gowda, Vinod Nayak and others. They have been booked on allegations of disturbing communal harmony and promoting enmity between groups.

A second case has been registered against Kamal Pasha, Abubakar Siddique and Syed Anas under charges including attempt to murder and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Three people have been arrested in connection with the case, while three minors have also been taken into custody.

The third FIR relates to allegations of blocking a public road and disrupting traffic, with cases registered against individuals who were present at the spot. Police have deployed Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) personnel as a precautionary measure and intensified patrolling in the area. Senior police officials rushed to the spot following the incident. Meanwhile, police are examining CCTV footage to establish the sequence of events and identify those involved. Police are also recording complaints from both sides as part of the investigation.