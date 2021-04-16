Bengaluru: A final call on extension of night curfew in seven worst-hit districts including Bengaluru will be taken on April 20, till then the existing restrictions will continue, said Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa after holding an emergency meeting at his residence on Friday. On being asked if the state is heading towards lockdown, he said that appropriate action will be taken to contain the spread of virus in the state. Also Read - BTS' #BangBangCon21 Tomorrow: ARMY Is Excited For This Mega Event, Aren't You?

“The scenario in our state is different. No need to compare our state with other states. We have our own issues which need to be addressed“, news agency ANI quoted the chief minister as saying. Also Read - MS Dhoni Can Get Banned After Tonight’s Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2021 Game For Slow-Over Rate

The meeting comes a day after reported its highest single-day spike of 14,738 fresh coronavirus cases and 66 related fatalities, which took the total number of infections to 11.09 lakh and the toll to 13,112. Out of the 14,738 fresh cases reported on Thursday, 10,497 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone. The day also saw 3,591 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Among 66 deaths reported on Thursday, 30 are from Bengaluru Urban, Ballari and Bengaluru Rural (6), Mysuru (5), Hassan (4), Dharwad (3), Bidar, Tumakuru, and Uttara Kannada (2), and one each from Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Kolar, Ramanagara, Shivamogga and Vijayapura.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 10,497, Kalaburagi 624, Tumakuru 387, Bidar 363, Mysuru 327, Mandya 211, Ballari 200, followed by others.

Will Lockdown be Imposed in Karnataka?

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa yesterday reiterated that there will be no lockdown in the state, but stringent measures will be implemented to contain the spread of the Covid pandemic.

“Barring lockdown, all other measures will be taken. Already we have imposed night curfew in some cities. If required we will extend it to some other districts as well”, the CM said, adding he would consult the Opposition party leaders on the next course of action and deliberate on their suggestions.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties too contended that lockdown was not a solution to prevent Covid-19 infection as it would only make lives more difficult.