Bengaluru food safety raid: Near-expiry food products found in storage centres; 70 Kg sauces, 10 litres drinks seized

The Food Safety and Drugs Administration Department said the operation covered storage facilities run by food businesses across Bengaluru Urban district and areas under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

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Bengaluru food safety raid: Near-expiry food products found in storage centres; 70 Kg sauces, 10 litres drinks seized (Image: AI generic)

Food safety officials in Bengaluru have seized around 70 kg of sauces and nearly 10 litres of beverages that were close to their expiry dates during a special inspection drive, officials said on Saturday. The inspections were carried out across food storage and distribution centres in Bengaluru following directions from Karnataka Health Minister U T Khader.

The Food Safety and Drugs Administration Department said the operation covered storage facilities run by food businesses across Bengaluru Urban district and areas under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

The inspections were conducted under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and the related Rules of 2011.

30 teams conduct inspections

The department formed 30 teams for the drive. The teams included Designated Officers and Food Safety Officers who visited food storage facilities in different parts of the city. These facilities supply food products, meat and fish to several hotels, including national and international hotel chains, as well as caterers.

During the inspections, officials checked the storage conditions, products and records maintained at the facilities.

Two private food storage and distribution centres were inspected as part of the operation.

Officials found around 70 kg of soy sauce and other sauces that were nearing their expiry dates. The products were seized during the inspection.

The teams also collected five meat samples and 13 other food samples and sent them to laboratories for testing.

Beverages also seized

Apart from the sauces, officials seized around 10 litres of beverages that were close to their expiry dates.

The seized drinks included strawberry-flavoured beverages and other packaged drinks, according to the department.

The inspection drive is part of the department’s efforts to check food quality and ensure that products stored and supplied to hotels and other businesses meet safety standards.

Officials said legal action will be taken against food business operators if they are found violating food safety or quality rules.

The department said further action will depend on the findings of the inspections and laboratory tests.