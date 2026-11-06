Bengaluru horror: Cab driver kills seven members of wife’s family, including 7-year-old boy, dumps their bodies at different location

A multiple murder case has surfaced in Bengaluru, where a cab driver allegedly killed seven members of his wife's family, including a seven-year-old boy, over domestic disputes. The accused reportedly dumped the bodies at different locations, including Nandi Hills and Charmadi Ghat.

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Grinding stone, chemical clean-up and bodies dumped at different locations: Chilling details of Bengaluru murders | Image: AI/representational

A shocking case of multiple murders has come to light in Bengaluru, where a cab driver allegedly killed seven members of his wife’s family, including a seven-year-old boy, following a long-running domestic dispute. The accused, identified as Shekhar alias Indushekhar, has been arrested and is being questioned by the police.

According to police sources, the murders took place over two days at the accused’s house in the Rajajinagar area. He allegedly killed the victims one after another and later dumped their bodies at different locations, including Nandi Hills in Chikkaballapur district and Charmadi Ghat in coastal Karnataka.

The victims have been identified as Shekhar’s wife Sunita, his mother-in-law Rupavati, brothers-in-law Shivakumar and Shankar, sisters-in-law Divya and Nalini, and Shivakumar’s seven-year-old son Puneeth.

What led to the alleged murders?

Preliminary investigations suggest that frequent arguments between Shekhar and Sunita may have led to the killings. The couple had been married for around 20 years but reportedly had regular disagreements over Sunita’s visits to her parents’ home.

Family members had tried to settle their differences, but the disputes continued. Shekhar allegedly became angry over the support Sunita received from her mother and brothers. Police suspect that he then decided to target her family.

How did the accused carry out the killings?

Police said Shekhar first allegedly killed his wife using a grinding stone. He wrapped her body in cloth and dumped it near Nandi Hills. He then switched off her mobile phone and reportedly told neighbours that she had gone on a trip.

On the following day, he allegedly invited his two brothers-in-law, Shivakumar and Shankar, to his house for a party. He is accused of killing them with the same weapon before murdering their wives, Divya and Nalini, his mother-in-law Rupavati and the seven-year-old boy.

Investigators suspect that the accused used chemicals to clean the house and remove bloodstains in an attempt to hide evidence of the crime.

Missing person complaint led police to the accused

The case came to light after Nalini’s mother approached the Srirampura police station on Thursday and filed a missing-person complaint.

During the investigation, the police questioned Shekhar and uncovered his alleged involvement in the killings. He was subsequently arrested.

According to reports, the accused claimed that domestic disputes had driven him to commit the murders. However, police are still verifying his statements and establishing the exact sequence of events.

Body of seven-year-old boy found, search for others continues

Police recovered the body of seven-year-old Puneeth near Nandi Hills after an extensive search operation. Efforts are underway to locate the remaining bodies, which were allegedly dumped at different places.

The police have seized the car suspected to have been used to transport the bodies, along with the grinding stone allegedly used in the killings.

Investigators are also examining whether anyone helped Shekhar carry out the crime, including the possible role of his daughter. They are trying to establish how the alleged murders went unnoticed in a residential neighbourhood.

Further investigation is underway.