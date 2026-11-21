Bengaluru horror: Man kills son with hammer in bathroom, attempts to murder wife, locks her inside rented apartment for 3 days

According to the complaint, neighbours had complained about frequent quarrels between the husband and the wife for over the past six months.

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Bengaluru horror: Man kills son with hammer in bathroom, attempts to murder wife, locks her inside rented apartment for 3 days | image; x

Bengaluru Horror: A shocking incident has come to light from Karnataka, where a man killed his son with a hammer and tried to kill his wife in Bengaluru. After failing to kill the woman, he locked her up inside a room at their apartment for three days. The woman survived the attack and was later rescued, police said on Friday. The incident took place at SRRK Tulasi Apartments in Padmanabhanagar on November 16. The body of the son, identified as Soham Das, was found in lying in a pool of blood in the bathroom. His mother was identified as Seema Das.

What exactly happened?

As per the complaint, filed by the apartment’s landlord, the family had been living in his apartment on rent since 2024. Neighbours had also complained about frequent quarrels between the husband and the wife over the past six months.

The accused man was identified as Sudeep.

The landlord had also told the family to maintain peace or vacate the apartment.

On November 16, the landlord, Mallaiah, received calls from neighbours complaining that the family was again creating a disturbance. Mallaiah, who was occupied with other work, contacted the security guard and inquired about the situation. The guard told him that there was no ongoing disturbance.

On November 19, Mallaiah visited the apartment and contacted the occupants but received no response. He then approached the police Station and informed the police about the incident.

Child’s body found in bathroom

A police team accompanied the landlord to the flat. They broke open the lock and entered the apartment. Inside, cops found bloodstains on the floor and heard a woman scream for help.

The cops then break open the room and Seema was found inside. She told investigators that her husband had attacked her son and her with a knife and a hammer on the night of November 16. She alleged that Sudeep killed their son and also tried to kill her before locking her inside the room.

FIR registered

Based on the landlord’s complaint, Banashankari police lodged an FIR and initiated an investigation. Police registered a case against the accused man under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 109(1) (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

However, investigators are probing the case from all angles.