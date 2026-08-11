Bengaluru HORROR: Man books 5-sar hotel, kills 2 daughters, attempts suicide; Note blames wife’s affair

According to police, the note blamed his wife's alleged extra-marital relationship for his distress. The note reportedly claimed that he had evidence of the alleged relationship and said he felt deeply hurt by it.

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Bengaluru HORROR: Man books 5-sar hotel, kills 2 daughters, attempts suicide; Note blames wife's affair (Image: AI generated)

A 40-year-old man allegedly killed his two minor daughters inside a hotel room near Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru before attempting to take his own life, police said. The girls were identified as five-year-old Sheik Zehara and 10-year-old Sheik Zoya. Their father, SG Imran, was found unconscious in the room with a knife injury to his throat. He was taken to a nearby private hospital for treatment.

Imran works as a manager with a private cab company and lives in Bilalnagar near Nagavara Main Road.

According to police, Imran checked into a room on the fourth floor of the hotel at around 7.30 pm on Sunday. He reportedly told the hotel staff that he was waiting for a guest who was due to arrive from Dubai after midnight. He also told the staff that he planned to leave the hotel the next morning.

However, Imran did not check out as expected. Hotel staff became concerned after they failed to get a response from the room. Housekeeping staff first knocked on the door at around 12.30 pm on Monday, but nobody answered. They tried again at around 4.30 pm, but there was still no response. At around 5.30 pm, the hotel manager opened the room using a duplicate key.

The two girls were found dead near the bed, while Imran was found unconscious near the sofa with an injury to his throat, police said.

Police suspect that the girls were strangled. The exact circumstances leading to their deaths and the subsequent attempt by Imran to take his own life are being investigated. The children’s bodies were sent for post-mortem examination. Police are examining the hotel room and other evidence as part of the investigation.

An ambulance was called soon after the hotel staff discovered the three people inside the room. Imran and his two daughters were taken to a nearby private hospital. However, doctors declared the two girls dead when they arrived. Imran is still receiving treatment, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-East Division) Mithun Kumar GK said police received a call from the hotel’s security manager in the evening about the suspected deaths of two children and a man who was in a critical condition.

Police also recovered a note from the hotel room. Investigators suspect that Imran may have written it.

According to police, the note blamed his wife’s alleged extra-marital relationship for his distress. The note reportedly claimed that he had evidence of the alleged relationship and said he felt deeply hurt by it.

Police said the note also suggested that Imran had decided to take his daughters with him.

Police is now trying to establish what happened inside the hotel room and what led to the deaths of the two children. They are examining the note, other evidence from the room and Imran’s personal circumstances as part of the investigation.

Police said the exact circumstances behind the suspected killings and Imran’s suicide attempt will become clearer as the investigation progresses.