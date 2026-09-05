Bengaluru Horror: Woman kidnapped, stripped naked, filmed over non-payment of loan interest

A woman was allegedly kidnapped, stripped naked and assaulted by three people, including two women, in Bengaluru over unpaid loan interest.

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Bengaluru Horror: Woman kidnapped, stripped naked, filmed over non-payment of loan interest | Image: AI

Bengaluru Horror: A horrific incident has surfaced from Karnataka where a woman was kidnapped stripped naked and assaulted by three people over the non-payment of loan interest. The incident took place in Bengaluru, where the accused, including two women, forced the woman to strip and recorded her video, threatening her to pay the money or they would share the video on social media platforms.

What Exactly Happened?

The incident came to light when the victim’s mother got worried, reached out to the Chandra Layout Police Station and filed a missing-person complaint. Following the complaint, a police team started searching for the victim. Within the house, cops traced the woman and rescued her.

Cops arrested three people in connection with the case. The suspects identified as Reshma Banu, Nazath and Reshma’s husband Suhail.

Investigators said that the woman had borrowed Rs 1 lakh from Reshma Banu around two years ago. After some time, she borrowed another Rs 50,000 from Nazath with Reshma’s help.

Graphical Representation

Financial Difficulties

Investigators stated that the victim was dealing with financial difficulties and had stopped paying interest for six months. She also had not paid loan instalments for two months. She blocked Reshma’s phone and started living with her mother.

Then Nazrath called the woman and invited her to her house on the pretext of offering work. When the victim reached the location, she was attacked by Reshma and her husband, Suhail.

The accused then forced the victim into an autorickshaw at knifepoint and took her a house near Kumbalgodu, where she was confined and assaulted.

Threatened To Post The Video On Social Media

Cops said that the accused forced the woman to strip and recorded a video of her. Then they threatened the victim with posting the video online if she did not repay the money.

The Rescue

Following the complaint, cops traced and rescued the woman where she was allegedly being held.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC and are probing the circumstances surrounding the alleged kidnapping and assault.

Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.