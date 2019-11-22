London: Bengaluru has left behind Delhi and Mumbai to emerge as India’s highest-ranked city at No. 83 in a new index of the world’s 113 cities in terms of economic and social inclusivity. Delhi which is ranked at 101 and Mumbai at 107, are the other Indian cities to make at the index.

This is the first time that the world’s major cities have been ranked not just by the size and health of their economy, but for their efforts to build inclusive and prosperous environments for all its citizens.

The Prosperity & Inclusion City Seal and Awards (PICSA) Index, which was released on Thursday in Bilbao, takes into account factors such as the affordability of housing and access to education and healthcare, besides GDP per capita.

For the index, the cities were assessed on comparable data from the main focus areas by a jury of experts and business leaders. These assessments then produced an overall score for each city’s inclusive prosperity, allowing them to be ranked based on a wide range of measures.

“There is increasing recognition in governments and also the private sector that success needs to be judged in new ways: factors like health, housing affordability and quality of life need to be put alongside jobs, skills and incomes when measuring prosperity,” Asier Alea Castanos, Director of Strategic Programmes at the Regional Council of Biscay, in reference to the index launch said.

Here are the other top cities:

Zurich, emerged as the winner and scored strongly across all measures: quality of life, work, housing, leisure, safety, and education

Vienna, the Austrian capital bagged the second spot

Copenhagen was the fourth, while Luxembourg and Helsinki were at the 4th and 5th position, respectively

Bilbao, the host city of the new index, is ranked at 20.

(With Agency inputs)