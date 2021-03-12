Karnataka News: As a reward for successfully implementing the ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ scheme, the Narendra Modi-led Centre has allowed Karnataka government to raise an additional fund of Rs 4,500 crore from the open market. Notably, Karnataka and nearly 16 other states have implemented this scheme, which was conceptualised during the pandemic induced lockdown so migrant workers could get foodgrains. On the other hand, the northward trend in fresh COVID-19 cases in Karnataka continued with 783 more testing positive, taking the infection count to 9,51,600 as the active cases rose by over 2,000 since this month beginning. Two more deaths took the COVID-19 toll to 12,336, the health department said. According to a bulletin, 9,37,353 people have been discharged cumulatively so far including 406 on Thursday. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Election 2021: DMK Likely to Release Poll Manifesto Today, Finalises Seats For Its Allies

Tamil Nadu News: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is likely to release its manifesto for the upcoming Tamil Nadu election 2021. Notably, the DMK has almost sealed its seat-sharing deals with its allies and is eyeing to dethrone the ruling AIADMK and stage a comeback in the state.