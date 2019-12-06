New Delhi: The Kempegowda International Airport on Friday commenced its operations on the new South Runway in Bengaluru of Karnataka, stated a report. “It is a historic day for us at BLR Airport as we commenced operations on the new runway,” Hari Marar, the Managing Director, CEO and the operator of Bangalore International Airport Limited (BLR Airport) was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

The first flight will land on an airstrip measuring up to 4,000-metres in length and 45-metres in width. Notably, the BLR Airport is the first of its kind in the country to have independent parallel runways for the planes to land and take-off on either runway simultaneously.

About eleven years back, the airport had opened its first runway which according to Hari Marar became a linchpin for the region’s economic development over the last decade.”With the aviation industry in India set for exponential growth, two operational runways will provide the thrust required to cater to this demand and further bolster the growth of Karnataka and India”, noted Marar, as per news agency PTI.

Before scaling up flight operations on the new runways, BLR airport authorities will first start off with lesser landings and takeoffs, stated a report. At the initial stage of operations, the South Runway will perform with a CAT I certification, and as its operations stabilise, it will progress towards CAT III B operations. With the CAT III B operations, the flights can land and take off even in low visibility conditions, stated a report.