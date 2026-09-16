Bengaluru liquor ban: Alcohol sales prohibited from today till September 20 during Ganesh Chaturthi

Bengaluru Liquor Ban: The Bengaluru Police Commissioner has ordered a ban on the sale of liquor in parts of the city on account of Ganesha Chaturthi immersion processions. The ban has been imposed from Wednesday, September 16 to September 20 during specified hours. As per the order, liquor shops other than those with CL-4 (Licence to Clubs) and CL-6(A) (Star Hotel Licences) are banned from selling liquor. However, restaurants and hotels are permitted to serve food.
|Date
|Time
|
Police Station Limits
|September 16–17
|10:00 AM, Sept 16 to 1:00 AM, Sept 17
|
RT Nagar, JC Nagar, Hebbal, Sanjay Nagar, DJ Halli
|September 18
|10:00 AM to 11:59 PM
|
Sampigehalli, Amruthahalli, Kothanur, Hennur, Banaswadi, Govindapura, KG Halli, DJ Halli, Pulakeshi Nagar, Bharati Nagar, Commercial Street, Shivaji Nagar, Indira Nagar, Halasuru
|September 19–20
|10:00 AM, Sept 19 to 1:00 AM, Sept 20
|
RT Nagar, JC Nagar, Hebbal, Sanjay Nagar, DJ Halli, Bharati Nagar, Pulakeshi Nagar
|September 20
|10:00 AM to 11:59 PM
|
Pulakeshi Nagar, Bharati Nagar, Commercial Street, Shivaji Nagar, Halasuru
As per the order, the ban will also be imposed in area under the Yelahanka New Town and Vidyaranyapura police station limits, including Sambhram College Road to MS Palya, Jalli Machine Circle, Chikkabettahalli, Doddabettahalli, Attur Main Road, Dairy Circle, 16 B Main, Chikkabommasandra, LBS Nagar, Doddabommasandra and Ramachandrapur. The ban will be imposed from 6 am on September 20 to 11.59 pm.
As per the Hindu calendar, Ganesh puja is performed during the Madhyahna period. In Delhi, Sthapana muhurat on September 14 is from 11:02 am to 1:31 pm. In Mumbai, timings are 11:20 am to 1:48 pm.
Chaturthi Tithi Begin timing: 7:06 am on September 14
Chaturthi Tithi Ends: 7:44 am on September 15
Chaturthi Tithi Begin timing: 7:06 am on September 14
Chaturthi Tithi Ends: 7:44 am on September 15
Anant Chaturdashi will fall on Friday, September 25. Those who bring Bappa home for shorter periods can perform immersion rituals on 1.5th, 3rd, 5th, or 7th day.
|Visarjan Day
|Date
|1.5-Day Visarjan
|September 15
|3rd-Day Visarjan
|September 16
|5th-Day Visarjan
|September 18
|7th-Day Visarjan
|September 20
|Anant Chaturdashi Visarjan
|September 25
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