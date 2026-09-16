Bengaluru liquor ban: Alcohol sales prohibited from today till September 20 during Ganesh Chaturthi

Due to Ganesha Chaturthi immersion processions, Bengaluru Police have banned liquor sales in parts of the city from September 16 to 20 during specified hours.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/bengaluru-liquor-ban-alcohol-sales-prohibited-from-today-till-september-20-during-ganesh-chaturthi-8525804/ Copy

Bengaluru liquor ban: Alcohol sales prohibited from today till September 20 during Ganesh Chaturthi | image: x

Bengaluru Liquor Ban: The Bengaluru Police Commissioner has ordered a ban on the sale of liquor in parts of the city on account of Ganesha Chaturthi immersion processions. The ban has been imposed from Wednesday, September 16 to September 20 during specified hours. As per the order, liquor shops other than those with CL-4 (Licence to Clubs) and CL-6(A) (Star Hotel Licences) are banned from selling liquor. However, restaurants and hotels are permitted to serve food.

Police Station-Wise Liquor Ban Timings

Date Time Police Station Limits September 16–17 10:00 AM, Sept 16 to 1:00 AM, Sept 17 RT Nagar, JC Nagar, Hebbal, Sanjay Nagar, DJ Halli September 18 10:00 AM to 11:59 PM Sampigehalli, Amruthahalli, Kothanur, Hennur, Banaswadi, Govindapura, KG Halli, DJ Halli, Pulakeshi Nagar, Bharati Nagar, Commercial Street, Shivaji Nagar, Indira Nagar, Halasuru September 19–20 10:00 AM, Sept 19 to 1:00 AM, Sept 20 RT Nagar, JC Nagar, Hebbal, Sanjay Nagar, DJ Halli, Bharati Nagar, Pulakeshi Nagar September 20 10:00 AM to 11:59 PM Pulakeshi Nagar, Bharati Nagar, Commercial Street, Shivaji Nagar, Halasuru

As per the order, the ban will also be imposed in area under the Yelahanka New Town and Vidyaranyapura police station limits, including Sambhram College Road to MS Palya, Jalli Machine Circle, Chikkabettahalli, Doddabettahalli, Attur Main Road, Dairy Circle, 16 B Main, Chikkabommasandra, LBS Nagar, Doddabommasandra and Ramachandrapur. The ban will be imposed from 6 am on September 20 to 11.59 pm.

Ganesh Chaturthi Puja Muhurat

As per the Hindu calendar, Ganesh puja is performed during the Madhyahna period. In Delhi, Sthapana muhurat on September 14 is from 11:02 am to 1:31 pm. In Mumbai, timings are 11:20 am to 1:48 pm.

Puja Tithi

Chaturthi Tithi Begin timing: 7:06 am on September 14

Chaturthi Tithi Ends: 7:44 am on September 15

Puja Tithi

Chaturthi Tithi Begin timing: 7:06 am on September 14

Chaturthi Tithi Ends: 7:44 am on September 15

Ganesh Visarjan Dates

Anant Chaturdashi will fall on Friday, September 25. Those who bring Bappa home for shorter periods can perform immersion rituals on 1.5th, 3rd, 5th, or 7th day.