Bengaluru Lockdown: Amid pressure from several counters to announce a complete lockdown in Bengaluru as the number of cases is rising, Karnataka Chief Minister announced a complete 10-day lockdown in the city starting from July 14. Also Read - Bengaluru Lockdown Tomorrow: No Decision on Saturday Lockdown Yet, Karnataka May Adopt Triple Lockdown

Meanwhile, the Sunday lockdown in the city will go on till August 2, as announced earlier. Also Read - Coronavirus in Karnataka: CM Yediyurappa Goes Into Self Isolation After Staff at Home Office Test Positive

Spelling out the details of the lockdown, the CMO office has clarified that the lockdown will be there in both Bengaluru Urban and Rural Districts from 8 PM on July 14 to 5 AM on July 23. Only essential services will be exempted. However, the Chief Minister tweeted that the lockdown will be for seven days. Also Read - Coronavirus in Karnataka: Private Medical Establishments Allowed to Set up COVID Care Centres With Hotels

The decision came late in the day, while Karnataka deputy CM had hinted earlier in the day that consultations were on regarding placing Bengaluru under a complete lockdown or whether to extend Sunday lockdown to Saturdays also. While many in the Cabinet were in favour of a total lockdown like many other states, including West Bengal, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, have done, many were against a total lockdown at this stage of unlocking.

What will be allowed?

Milk

Vegetables

Fruits

Groceries

Medicine

“Considering the suggestions from experts to curb the increasing number of COVID cases, the Government has decided to implement complete lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Rural Districts for 7 days starting 8 PM on Tuesday, 14th July,” the CM tweeted.

Considering the suggestions from experts to curb the increasing number of Covid cases, Government has decided to implement complete lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Rural Districts for 7 days starting 8 PM on Tuesday, 14th July. Detailed guidelines will be released on Monday.(1/2) — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) July 11, 2020

Zone-wise case load in Bengaluru in the past 10 days till July 9

As of July 10 evening, cumulatively 33,418 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 543 deaths and 13,836 discharges. Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 15,329 infections.

At present, Bengaluru has 3,181 active containment zones. However, the lockdown will be not limited to the containment zones only.