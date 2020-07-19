Bengaluru Lockdown: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike chief BH Anil Kumar has been transferred in a surprise administrative reshuffle, a day after he favoured an extension of the ongoing lockdown in Bengaluru — which is in contradiction of the government’s official stand on lockdown. N Manjunath Rao, the former civic chief, has been reinstated with immediate effect. The order of the reshuffle was issued on Saturday, a day after the clashing opinion regarding lockdown came to the fore. Also Read - Bengaluru Lockdown News: Shutdown to be Extended by a Week? 'Need More Time to Tackle New Cases', Says BBMP

However, insiders said that lockdown was not the only reason. The BBMP chief was in a spot for the sudden spurt in the number of COVID-19 cases that Bengaluru suddenly witnessed. Karnataka High Court also criticised the role of the civic body in failing to impose strong restrictions in the containment zones. Also Read - Bengaluru Lockdown News: Karnataka Issues Guidelines For E-commerce, Food Delivery Services | Check Details

For a long time, the administration was mulling over the issue of imposing a fresh lockdown in Bengaluru. But Chief Minister YS Yediyurappa himself had dismissed the possibility of Bengaluru going under any lockdown. Only weekend lockdown was in place. However, following several rounds of consultation, a fresh lockdown was imposed on July 14. It was clear that the state administration didn’t want the lockdown. Even deputy chief minister had commented that lockdown was not a solution. It could only delay cases. Also Read - Lockdown in Bengaluru From Today: Bus Services Suspended From July 15 to 21, Essential Services Allowed

Kumar came across as striking a different chord when he said that the lockdown needed to be extended for another fortnight to effectively break the chain of the infections.

Karnataka recorded 4,537 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the biggest single-day spike of the pandemic, bringing the total number of those infected by the deadly virus in the state to 59,652.