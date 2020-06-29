Bengaluru Lockdown: The number of coronavirus cases doubled within a span of five days in Bengaluru (Bangalore), the capital city of Karnataka, from 1556 on June 25 to 3419 cases, as recorded on Monday morning. The latest figure accounts for nearly 26 per cent (25.92%) of the total COVID-19 count in Karnataka. Also Read - Bengaluru Lockdown Extension: Full Lockdown on Sundays From July 5, Night Curfew Time Tightened

Restrictions have already been tightened in the city by both, the state and civic administration, and a full lockdown has been decided upon on Sundays from July 5. Moreover, the night curfew timings have been revised to 8 PM to 5 AM, from the earlier 9 to 5 timings.

"The state government is taking all measures to ensure that every COVID patient gets the best treatment," said Karnataka Minister Dr Sudhakar K, speaking to reporters earlier today.

Last week, the Karnataka government converted 66 private hospitals and medical colleges in Bengaluru into fever clinics and swab collection centres. It is the first state in the country to come out with the concept of fever or flu clinics, that will be the first point of contact for COVID patients with symptoms like fever, cold, cough, sore throat, breathlessness etc.

While the state has dismissed all claims and suggestions of a complete shutdown in Bengaluru, which had so far contained the coronavirus situation successfully, the Yediyurappa government insisted on a weekend shutdown of government offices, that is, on Saturdays and Sundays, with effect from July 10.

At the same time, the state education board is still conducting the SSLC board exams 2020, after re-arranging exam centres away from containment ones, despite increased panic among students and parents.