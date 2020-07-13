Bengaluru Lockdown Extension News: To keep a check on the rise of coronavirus cases, the week-long lockdown in Bengaluru urban and rural districts will come in to force from Tuesday night. Also Read - Railways Ministry to Stay Closed on July 14, 15 After Officials Found COVID Positive in Rail Bhawan

However, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday said that there is no plan to extend the lockdown beyond July 22. He urged people to cooperate and not pay heed to rumors.

The state government issued the clarification to put an end to speculations that lockdown may be extended beyond July 22. The rumours gained momentum as some Ministers had also indicated such a course.

In the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus, the state government has announced complete lockdown in the two districts from Tuesday 8 PM till 5 AM on July 22.

The development comes as Bengaluru Urban tops the districts in the number of coronavirus cases with an infection count of 18,387 out of the state’s tally of 38,843.

Meanwhile, Dharwad and Dakshina Kannada districts have also announced lockdowns to control the spread of COVID-19. While Dharwad will be under lockdown for 9 days from July 15, in Dakshina Kannada it will be for a week from Wednesday night.

During the week-long intense lockdown, flights, trains already scheduled can operate but no new flights or trains will be allowed during this time. Intra-state, inter-state movement of passenger vehicles will be allowed with passes already issued.

However, the state government has allowed essential services such as hospitals, grocery shops as well as scheduled exams in the city.

What’s allowed:

Hospitals

Medical shops

LPG supply

Pharmaceutical labs

Pharma manufacturing

Construction actitivies

Farming operations

Vegetable and fruit markets

Movement of goods and cargo outside containment zones

Flights and trains

Movement of students for exams

What’s open between 5 AM and 12 PM:

Grocery shops

Milk booths

Ration shops

Meat, fish shops

What’s not allowed:

Liquor shops

Metro rail

Taxis and cab services

Public transport

Intra-district transport

Hotels, restaurants

Shopping malls

Cinema halls

Sports complexes

Gyms

Swimming polls

Places of worship