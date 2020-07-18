Bengaluru lockdown extension news: Amid speculations that the lockdown in Bengaluru may be extended to curb the rise of Coronavirus infection, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwathnarayan cleared the air saying that there are no plans to extend the lockdown. “Lockdown will not be extended anymore. Wearing a mask is lockdown itself. Everyone should take precautions,” India Today quoted CN Ashwathnarayan as saying. Also Read - West Bengal Lockdown: Is Govt Planning to Reimpose Lockdown Across State After July 31? | Read Govt's Full Strategy to Contain COVID-19 in State

With a spike in COVID-19 cases, the Karnataka government had imposed a complete lockdown in Bengaluru urban and rural for one week from July 14. "As COVID-19 cases are increasing in the state day by day, based on the advice of experts complete lockdown will be imposed in Bengaluru urban and Bengaluru rural for one week from July 14 Tuesday 8 pm to 5 am on July 22," Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had said in a statement.

As of Friday, a record number of 115 COVID patients succumbed to the virus in Karnataka, even as 3,693 new positive cases were reported, raising the state's tally to 55,115. "New Covid deaths, 115," said a health official as the death toll rose to 1,147.

Of the new deaths, 75 occurred in Bengaluru alone, swelling the city’s total number of deaths to 582. Meanwhile, 3,693 new Covid cases emerged in the state, majority of them in Bengaluru, 2,208, increasing the city tally to 27,496, out of which 20,623 are active.