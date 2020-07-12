Bengaluru Lockdown From July 14: Though initially touted as a success model, the containment strategies of Karnataka, as well as Bengaluru, started falling through and Karnataka now has surpassed Uttar Pradesh in the number of active cases. The BJP-led state is now at the 5th position in the list of the top 10 COVID-19-affected states, following Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat. Uttar Pradesh, meanwhile, us at the sixth position. Also Read - Bengaluru Lockdown: 7-Day Complete Lockdown in Bengaluru From July 14, Only Essentials Exempted, Detailed Guidelines Soon

The number of positive cases in Karnataka is 33,418 whereas in Uttar Pradesh, the number of 32,362. The number of recovered cases in Karnataka is 13,836. The number of recovered cases in Uttar Pradesh is higher than Karnataka — 21,127. However, the number of deaths in Uttar Pradesh (862) is higher than that of Karnataka (543).

Here is what happened in Bangalore

1. Bangalore tasted initial success as it started its lockdown early. A week before the national lockdown was announced from March 25, Bengaluru went into unofficial lockdown.

2. With stringent contact tracing, the number of cases was kept in check for a long time when other states experienced a rapid surge in the number of cases.

3. As India entered the Unlock with a few restrictions being withdrawn here and there, the number of cases rose in Bengaluru — as in other states.

4. Amid COVID-19 surge, Karnataka went ahead with its State Board examination too.

5. Sunday lockdown was discontinued in the middle when the number of cases was in control. Now they are back again.

The Karnataka government also dragged its feet in announcing a lockdown in Bengaluru — an international air traffic hub. When the number of cases was noticeably on a steady rise, instead of announcing a fresh lockdown, Karnataka resorted to Sunday lockdowns. The Chief Minister had earlier dismissed the possibility of total lockdown.

On Saturday finally, after rounds of consultations with experts, the state government announced a 7-day lockdown in Bengaluru. The lockdown is not limited to the containment zones, the number of which reached 3,168 on Saturday.