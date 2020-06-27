Bengaluru Lockdown News: The Karnataka government has decided to impose full lockdown in Bengaluru on Sundays from July 5 until further orders. No activities shall be permitted on that day except essential services and supplies, the CM’s office issued an order late on Saturday. Also Read - Bengaluru Lockdown: Karnataka SSLC Exam 2020 Underway With Over 8 Lakh Students, Govt Steps up Safety

All government offices shall remain closed on all Saturdays, with effect from July 10.

The existing timing of night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am in the morning is altered to 8 pm to 5 am with effect from 29th June.

In the wake of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru, which so far successfully contained the spread, there were suggestions to put Bengaluru under a complete shutdown. A number of areas have already been sealed. However, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa earlier dismissed all such claims as rumours and said all efforts will be made to control the spread of coronavirus in the city and there will be no fresh lockdown — in the view of the economic activities that have picked momentum.

“No lockdown, please put an end to such speculation. Government is in no mood for lockdown. We want developmental works to happen along with the COVID management, as we don’t know when the pandemic will end,” Revenue Minister R Ashoka, who is also the in-charge of COVID management in the city said.

“Wherever there are more cases, we will seal places in those areas. MLAs have suggested not only to seal the building where cases are detected but to include the street and adjacent streets,” he added.

However, the government finally found out a middle ground between lockdown and opening up through weekend lockdown.

The state government had recently decided to treat asymptomatic COVID-19 patients at hotels, hostels, guest houses, indoor stadiums which will be converted as COVID Care Centres, so that the beds at hospitals are made available for critical and symptomatic patients.

Calling on people not to panic as we have to learn to live with the virus, Ashoka in response to a query said, Rs 25 lakh has been earmarked for every ward in the city corporation and the money can be used for providing facilities to those in sealed areas.