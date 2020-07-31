Bengaluru Lockdown: In view of a surge of coronavirus cases in Bengaluru, the Karnataka government has on Friday decided that the city’s popular KR Market and Kalasipaiya Market will remain shut till August 31. Also Read - Unlock 3 Guidelines: What's Open And What's Not From August 1

"The decision was taken to prioritise safety in the wake of Covid-19 spread," the Bengaluru Municipality (BBMP) Commissioner said, as quoted by The Indian Express.

Karnataka reported the highest single-day surge of COVID-19 cases with 6,128 infections, taking the state's total tally to 1,18,632 last evening. Of these, Bengaluru alone reported 2,233 cases, which is also the highest single-day spike in the city.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with 53,324 infections, followed by Ballari 6,063 and Dakshina Kannada 5,504.

Earlier today, at least 57 students who appeared for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) 2020 were tested positive for coronavirus.

At least 83 people died in the past 24 hours in Karnataka, taking the state’s death toll to 2,230. There are 69,700 active coronavirus cases in the state as of now, while 793 people have recovered from the deadly viral infection.

Despite the daily surge, the Yediyurappa government on Thursday said there will be no lockdowns on Sundays, or night curfews from August 2.