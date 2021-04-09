Bengaluru: Soon after meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa announced that corona curfew (night curfew) will be imposed in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumkuru, Udupi and Manipal between 10 pm-5 am from April 10, Saturday. The restrictions will remain in place till April 20. “As corona is spreading, we have taken this measure to control it. We are not imposing any lockdown”, said the chief minister. Also Read - Karnataka: Night Curfew in Bengaluru, Other Districts From Tomorrow | Check What’s Allowed, What’s Not

He, however, asserted that if things don’t come under control, the government may have to extend it to the entire state. Furthermore, he said that the government is trying to implement the suggestions given by the Prime Minister. Also Read - COVID-19: Karnataka To Impose Night Curfew in Bengaluru, Mysuru and 6 Other Districts From Saturday | Details Here

“The spread of the virus can be contained with the cooperation of the public. Without imposing night corona curfew in the state, we have selected some district centers to see how effective it will be, if things don’t come under control, state-wide restrictions will be imposed,” he added. Also Read - Restrictions Under Section 144 Imposed in Bengaluru From Today; Gym, Party Halls Won't Operate | Check Latest Guidelines Here

Bengaluru Night Curfew: All You Need to Know

Essential services allowed.

Marriages, functions, meetings, and other public events will have to happen within the limitations that have been fixed.

₹250 fine will be imposed for not wearing the mask. It will be made more stringent in the coming days.

One lakh tests per day will be conducted in Bengaluru.

Covid-19 in Karnataka

With 6,570 fresh Covid cases and 36 fatalities yesterday, Karnataka’s total caseload rose to 10,40,130 and toll climbed to 12,767. It was the third consecutive day the state has reported over 6,000 fresh cases. On Wednesday, 6,976 people had contracted the virus in the state.