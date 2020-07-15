Bengaluru Lockdown News: To curb the spread of coronavirus in the district, the Karnataka government has imposed week-long complete shutdown in Bengaluru from Tuesday till July 22. Also Read - India's Second COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate by Zydus Cadilla Begins Human Trials

On the second day of the lockdown, deserted roads and sparse public movement were witnessed in the city.

The government has announced the lockdown in Bengaluru urban and rural, Dakshina Kannada and Dharwad districts, where the COVID-19 case load has remained high, from Tuesday night till 5 AM on July 22. On Wednesday, authorities in Shivamogga district also announced the lockdown.

In Bengaluru, shops selling essential services including milk, groceries and vegetables, functioned from 5 AM to 12 PM during the lockdown. Other shops and liquor outlets remained closed.

However, the Karnataka government has issued guidelines about the operations of e-commerce companies and food delivery services during the lockdown in Bengaluru.

As per the fresh guidelines from the state government, e-Commerce companies are allowed to operate from 5 AM to 8 PM and food delivery services can function 5 AM to 10 PM.

As per the guidelines for the current lockdown, public transportation services remained suspended and all places of worship were also closed to the public, and religious congregations are strictly prohibited.

The inter-state and intra-state movement of passenger vehicles is allowed only in cases of emergencies or for permitted activities.