Bengaluru Lockdown News: Putting an end to all speculations, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday said that the lockdown in Bengaluru will not be extended beyond Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, Yediyurappa said that the lockdown is not the solution, but restrictions will be in place only in containment zones.

"There'll be no lockdown from Wednesday, people need to get back to work, economy is also very important. We have to fight COVID-19 while maintaining stable economy. Lockdown is not the solution, now restrictions will be placed only in containment zones," Yediyurappa said.

Saying that people from Maharastra and Tamil Nadu added to the COVID-19 cases in his state, Yediyurappa said his administration has adopted 5T strategy – Trace, Track, Test, Treat and Technology to deal with the situation.

The announcement from the chief minister came as the week-long complete lockdown in Bengaluru, which came into effect on July 14, is set to end at 5 AM on Wednesday.

Prior to this, a number of ministers had also hinted at not extending the lockdown in the state capital beyond July 22.

On Monday, the Chief Minister held discussions with colleagues and officers with regards to the COVID-19 situation in the city, which is the worst-affected in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Monday ruled out the possibility of community spread in the state and said an expert committee is undertaking a study on it.

As of July 20 evening, cumulatively 67,420 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 1,403 deaths and 23,795 discharges. Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 33,229 infections.