New Delhi: Even as Bengaluru entered day four of its week-long lockdown on Friday, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Mayor M Goutham Kumar today stressed that it would be better if the lockdown was extended by a week to tackle COVID-19 cases, adding that the civic agency has given a proposal to the Karnataka government in this regard.

Speaking to news agency ANI, he said, "It will be better if we get more time to tackle COVID-19 cases, we wish for the extension of lockdown for one more week. We have given the proposal to government".

Notably, with the number of coronavirus cases witnessing a rapid surge in the state capital, the Karnataka government had announced a one-week-long lockdown in Bengaluru from July 14-22. The country’s IT capital entered the lockdown at 8 PM on Tuesday and will come out of it at 5 AM next Wednesday.

During this period, the state government said, hospitals will continue to function and essentials like groceries, milk, fruit, vegetables, medicines will also be available.

However, the lockdown has thus far not had any significant impact as Bengaluru on Thursday registered its highest spike of 2,344 cases and 508 deaths, including 70 in the last 24 hours. The city also has 18,828 active cases.

On Thursday, Karnataka too recorded its sharpest spike, with 4,169 new cases taking its total toll past the 50,000-mark. With this, the state currently has over 30,000 active cases and 1,000 deaths, including 104 on Thursday.