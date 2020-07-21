Bengaluru Lockdown Extension News: With the week-long complete lockdown in Bengaluru, which came into effect from July 14, set to end at 5 AM on Wednesday, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will take a final call on extending it beyond July 22 on Tuesday, The Times of India has reported. Also Read - Bengaluru Lockdown: Amid Rising Cases, BBMP Chief Transferred After He Favoured Lockdown Extension

Earlier, several ministers, including Yediyurappa himself as well as Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwathnarayan, had repeatedly stressed that the lockdown in the city won't be extended beyond July 22. New BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad also said that the lockdown won't be extended after the civic body earlier said that there was a need to extend the shutdown.

On Monday, the Chief Minister held discussions with colleagues and officers with regards to the COVID-19 situation in the city, which is the worst-affected in Karnataka. However, according to reports, the lockdown issue was not discussed.

Also, during the meeting, officials are said to have suggested that either the lockdown should be extended till Sunday or 7 PM-8 AM curfew should be imposed and curbs reintroduced after the current one ends on Wednesday.

Karnataka on Monday recorded 3,648 new cases, taking its tally of active cases to 42,216. The state has thus far recorded well over 60,000 cases of coronavirus.