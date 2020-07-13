Bengaluru Lockdown News: After Bengaluru, the Karnataka government has reimposed lockdown in Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad districts on Monday. Dakshin Kannada will witness tough measures in the district from July 15-22. Dharwad district will be under lockdown till July 24. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan COVID-19 Latest Update: 26 Staff Members Tested Negative For Coronavirus

The decision was announced by Dakshina Kannada district in-charge minister Kota Sreenivas Poojary, following a video conference the Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

He urged residents to stock-up essentials. The development comes after rising cases of the novel coronavirus in these two areas.

The district has reported 492 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths in the last three days. A total of 186 coronavirus cases were confirmed Saturday, taking the number of infections in the district so far to 2,034.

Karnataka on Sunday registered 71 COVID-19 deaths, its highest single day toll, and 2,627 fresh cases, pushing the tally of infections in the state to 38,843, the health department said.

The total positive cases include 22,746 active cases and 15,409 discharges. The total active cases include 532 people admitted in the ICUs across the state.

Of the 71 fatalities, a record 45 were reported in Bengaluru alone including the death of 16 day-old baby girl and 17-year-old girl with chronic kidney disease, taking the total mortalities in the city to 274.