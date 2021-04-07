Bengaluru: In the wake of rising cases of coronavirus in Bengaluru, the Karnataka government on Wednesday imposed Section 144 of CrPC in the city limits from today. Moreover, the the state government also prohibited the operation of amenities such as swimming pool, gymnasium, party halls in apartment/residential complexes in the limits of Bengaluru city. Also Read - Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh Send SOS Over COVID Vaccine Shortage, Centre Says 'No Scarcity Anywhere'

“Prohibit operation of amenities like Swimming Pool, Gymnasium, Party Halls etc in apartment/residential complexes in limits of Bengaluru City,” the order from the Karnataka government said.

Prior to this, the Karnataka government had banned public gathering in large numbers and other activities in Bengaluru to contain the virus spread. Also Read - India Judoka Squad Pulls Out of Olympic Qualifiers After Member Tests Positive For Coronavirus

“Rallies and demonstrations for any purpose by any group are prohibited across the city till April 20 to strictly comply with the Covid appropriate behaviour,” city police commissioner Kamal Pant had said in the order. Also Read - Sonu Sood Takes First Jab of COVID-19 Vaccination, Begins Initiative 'Sanjeevani'

Bengaluru turned an epicentre of the pandemic with recording 4,266 positive cases on Monday, taking its Covid tally to 4,55,025, including 32,605 active cases and accounted for 26 of the 39 deaths due to the virus.

“Public functions and group prayers or any type of celebration in places of worship are also banned till April 20 to check the infection,” said Pant.

As per the notification by the state chief secretary on Sunday, gyms and swimming pools will be allowed to function with only up to 50 per cent of their capacity at a time to ensure physical distancing and prevent crowding.

“Pubs, bars, clubs and restaurants will function with 50 per cent occupancy to ensure Covid appropriate behaviour like wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing, hand sanitisers and thermal screening,” Pant was quoted as saying by IANS.

The order has also directed shopping malls, markets, department stores, cinema theatres to ensure strict compliance of the guidelines and ensure their customers or visitors follow the Covid appropriate behaviour.