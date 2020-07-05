Also Read - 'Secrecy, Deception And Cover-Up': Donald Trump Again Accuses China of Spreading Coronavirus

Bengaluru Lockdown Today: In the wake of the rapid increase in the number of cases being reported from Bengaluru, a 33-hour lockdown has been imposed from Saturday 8 PM to Monday 5 AM in Bengaluru. Earlier, the state had announced Sunday lockdowns starting from July 5. Earlier too, Bengaluru observed Sunday lockdown. But this time, it’s more stringent. Also Read - Amarnath Yatra 2020 News: Only 500 Pilgrims Will be Allowed Per Day by Road From Jammu

“Respected Citizens, just stay home and don’t ask for exceptions as this is being done in everybody’s interest, heavens won’t fall if you postpone by a day. Please exercise self-discipline and cooperate. Happy Sunday,” Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao tweeted on Saturday. This makes it clear that nothing apart from essential services are allowed.

1. Only essential services — milk, medicine — shops will be open.

2. No home delivery of non-essential items allowed. A Twitterati asked the police commissioner whether the food-delivery apps will be functional. And here is the reply.

3. Meat shops will remain open, according to reports.

4. All shops apart from essential services will remain closed. All market will remain closed.

5. No cycling is allowed as well.

Earlier, the government had said that on locked down Sunday, weddings fixed beforehand will be allowed. People arriving at the city from outside will have a tough time on Sunday as most vehicles will be out of bound.

A total of 1,172 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone on Saturday; apart from 24 deaths.