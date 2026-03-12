Home

News

This city bans Dosa, Chapathi and Poori as LPG shortage forces temporary food restrictions, thousands of paying guests say...

This city bans Dosa, Chapathi and Poori as LPG shortage forces temporary food restrictions, thousands of paying guests say…

Bengaluru PG owners have been advised to stop preparing dosa, chapathi and poori temporarily as LPG shortages disrupt supply, forcing thousands of accommodations to adopt emergency gas conservation measures.

LPG cylinder

Due to the shortage of LPG/commercial cooking gas supply recently reported in parts of the city, PG Owners Welfare Association, Bengaluru has issued an advisory requesting operators of paying guest (PG) accommodations not to prepare gas-intensive meals like dosa, chapathi and poori till further notice.

Issuing the advisory after a core committee meeting this Thursday morning, the association highlighted that the erratic supply of LPG cylinders has become common in many parts of the city, severely impacting PG kitchens that use LPG cylinders daily for cooking.

As many as 15,000-25,000 PG accommodations are operational in Bengaluru alone. With supplies of cooking gas running low, owners have been told to ration supply and temporarily stop making foods that use up large quantities of gas to avoid disruption of meal services to PG tenants.

Also read: LPG cylinder SHORTAGE in Noida? Commercial cylinder supply closed – What’s the current situation

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Cut down on food preparation that consumes more cooking gas

Making dosas, chapathis and pooris uses up cooking gas faster than most foods. For this reason, PG accommodations have been requested to temporarily stop preparing these dishes and instead make others that require less cooking gas.

The association further added that this will help ration existing supplies of cooking gas and will help kitchen operators avoid running out of gas amidst this shortage, causing disruption in meal services.

Cooking is usually done in bulk for numbers as large as 100 or more in a day for many PGs kitchens. Since most PGs operate on only 1-2 cylinders, many kitchens fear that regular cooking will see them run out of cylinders fast.

PGs house thousands of students, IT employees and youngsters living in the city

PG accommodations house thousands of students, working professionals and IT industry employees living on their own for the first time in Bengaluru. Most PG guests eat the meals cooked in the PG kitchens.

PG owners will find it difficult to manage if there is a shortage of LPG gas supplies. Till the shortage is over, PG kitchens have been advised to ration cooking where possible and keep a close watch on the usage of cooking gas.

An advisory until normalcy

The PG Owners Welfare Association made it clear that this was only an advisory issued to deal with the current crisis. “This is a temporary measure till normalcy in LPG supplies is reached. We hope to resume regular breakfast and meal services soon,” the association added.

The association further appealed to the government to look into the disruption in supply of LPG and commercial cooking gas to PG kitchens.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.