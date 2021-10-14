Bengaluru: Due to heavy rainfall lashing many parts in Karnataka, Bengaluru’s Madiwala lake overflowed on Thursday. Several areas including BTM Layout, HSR Layout, Anugraha Layout, and Madiwala localities flooded with water due to the overflowing Madiwala lake.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Karnataka for the next three days.

Karnataka: BTM Layout, HSR Layout, Anugraha Layout, and Madiwala localities flooded due to overflowing of Madiwala lake caused by heavy rainfall in Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/7sWL7Yyv58 — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2021

Earlier on Monday, the city started witnessing heavy rainfall which later cause a flood-like situation.

Several areas, including the Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL), were waterlogged following heavy rainfall in the city.

The waterlogging at the road to the airport made it difficult for the passengers to reach the airport. The passengers were seen being ferried on a tractor outside the airport.

Following the heavy rain, a man was killed due to a short circuit in a house that was flooded, in the Konappana Agrahara limits of Bengaluru