Bengaluru: With an aim to curb the growing cases of COVID in the state, the Karnataka government on Wednesday made RTPCR negative report mandatory for all the passengers travelling to the state. Speaking to the media, Karnataka Health & Medical Education Minister Dr.K.Sudhakar said, "Passengers arriving from any state to Bengaluru must be in possession of RTPCR negative report." K.Sudhakar also reviewed Covid-19 containment measures in Bengaluru city.

1,400 cases have been reported in Bengaluru, which is highest in last 4 months. There are spike in cases everyday. It is increasingly found in passengers arriving to the city from other states. As of now, restriction is for Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab and Chandigarh. But now going forward it is applicable to all states he said. Also Read - Second Wave of Coronavirus Could Peak In April-May: SBI Report