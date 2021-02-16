In a bid to contain the spread of COVID-cases in Bengaluru, the authorities on Tuesday announced that the passengers who will be travelling from Kerala to Bengaluru will have to carry RT-PCR Test Negative Result. “Those travelling from Kerala to Bengaluru should produce an RT-PCR test (negative) result, not older than 72 hours,” BBMP Commissioner said. Also Read - 'Lockdown Will Be Imposed in Mumbai in Coming Days If...', Warns BMC Mayor

Earlier, while addressing the media, Union Health Ministry said that India's total COVID-19 active cases currently stand at 1.39 lakh with 33 states and union territories having reported less than 5,000 active cases in a span of 24 hours.

Three states — Kerala, Maharashtra and Karnataka — cumulatively account for 77 per cent (76.5 per cent) of India's total active cases. Kerala, Maharashtra together account for 74.72 per cent of the total active cases.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 4,692 newly recovered cases (nearly 50 per cent). As many as 1,355 people recovered in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours followed by 486 in Karnataka.

Ninety fatalities have been recorded in a span of 24 hours.

Six states account for 80 per cent of the daily deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (40), accounting for nearly 44.44 per cent of the daily deaths. Kerala follows with 15 daily deaths and Tamil Nadu reported six casualties.

A total of 1,649 new daily cases have been recorded in a day.

The ministry 86.4 per cent of the daily new cases are from six states.

Kerala reports the highest daily new cases at 4,612. It is followed by Maharashtra with 4,092, while Tamil Nadu reported 470 new cases.

Tripura and Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli currently have only two active cases each.

The ministry said that 18 states and UTs have not reported any deaths in a span of 24 hours. These are Assam, Rajasthan, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Lakshadweep, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Ladakh, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura and Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.