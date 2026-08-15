Bengaluru man dies by suicide after suffocating wife to death following heated argument

A scuffle between a couple in Bengaluru took a tragic turn as their argument that took place on Wednesday night resulted in the death of both by the next morning, i.e. Thursday. The couple has been identified as Sumant Jain, a civil engineer, and his wife Padmavathi, a software engineer.

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New Delhi: A scuffle between a couple in Bengaluru took a tragic turn as their argument that took place on Wednesday night resulted in the death of both by the next morning, i.e. Thursday.

The couple has been identified as Sumant Jain, a civil engineer, and his wife Padmavathi, a software engineer. Sumant and Padmavathi were reportedly involved in a heated argument that took a violent turn.

During the argument, Sumant allegedly hit Padmavathi’s face and then suffocated her with a pillow, as a result of which she lost consciousness. Later, when he tried to wake her, he realised she had stopped breathing.

Afraid of the outcome of his action, Sumant allegedly called his mother in a state of panic and told her what had happened, before sending her a message. When his mother saw the message, she immediately contacted the landlord. When the house was opened, Sumant was found hanging from a ceiling fan in the hall, while Padmavathi was also found dead.

The Rajagopal Nagar Police were informed. They reached the spot and registered a case shortly after. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths of both is underway, while the investigating authorities are yet to ascertain the exact cause of Padmavathi’s death and the precise sequence of events.