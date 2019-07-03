Bengaluru: A man, in a fit of rage, stabbed his friend after he refused to hug him in Mavalli near Kalasipalyam in Bengaluru.

As per a report, Shoaib and Nabi came across each other when the latter tried to hug the former. To Nabi’s dismay, Shoaib pushed him saying that he (Nabi) had bad breath. Soon, the two were at loggerheads when Nabi took out his knife and shoved it in Shoaib’s stomach. The incident took place around 11.45 PM.

According to a The Times of India report, Shoaib called his brother Shahid for help. When Shahid reached, Nabi stabbed him too and fled the spot.

They were rushed to a private hospital and are in a stable condition now.

Nabi has been arrested by the police and a case of attempt to murder under Section 307 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against him.