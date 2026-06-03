Bengaluru–Mangaluru Vande Bharat Express BIG update: Setback for commuters as Railways cancels trial run; details inside

The highly anticipated trial run of the Bengaluru–Mangaluru Vande Bharat Express was called off at the last minute by South Western Railway, reportedly due to technical challenges including the lack of an Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) system and rake availability.

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Vande Bharat Express- File image

Bengaluru-Mangaluru Vande Bharat Express: In a big setback for the residents of Karnataka, the dream of connecting Bengaluru and Mangaluru with a high-speed Vande Bharat Express has hit a sudden, unexpected roadblock. The much anticipated proposed Bengaluru-Mangaluru Vande Bharat Express was scheduled to happen on June 3 but however, the South Western Railway has officially cancelled the exercise, leaving residents and eager commuters disappointed as the immediate future of this premium service remains uncertain. Here are all the details you need to know a about the route of Bengaluru-Mangaluru Vande Bharat Express.

Big update on Bengaluru-Mangaluru Vande Bharat Express

According to an official order from the Office of the Chief Passenger Transportation Manager, as quoted in a report by The Mangalore Today, all preparations for the trial run between Yeshvantpur and Mangaluru have been withdrawn. For those unversed, the trial run of the Bengaluru-Mangaluru Vande Bharat Express was specifically designed to evaluate how an eight-coach Vande Bharat train would handle the challenging terrain of the route, particularly the steep gradients and tunnels of the rugged Shiradi Ghat section. While freight trains currently navigate this stretch without issue, railway officials needed to carefully assess the Vande Bharat train’s performance under these demanding conditions.

Why Railways cancelled trial run of Bengaluru-Mangaluru Vande Bharat Express?

Although the Indian Railways has not provided an official reason for the cancellation, the report suggest that factors such as the non-availability of the required rake, operational priorities and specific technical considerations likely influenced the decision.

Also read: Good news Karnataka, Bengaluru- Mangaluru Vande Bharat Express may soon be reality, check route details

Route details of Bengaluru-Mangaluru Vande Bharat Express

The proposed route of the Bengaluru-Mangaluru Vande Bharat Express which includes potential stops at Hassan, Sakleshpur, and Subrahmanya Road, is estimated to take approximately 8.5 hours.

Also read: Vande Bharat Express trains: Top 5 underrated travel destinations which can be reached through high-speed rail | Explore full list here

Vande Bharat sleeper service between Bengaluru and Mumbai likely to start soon: Ashwini Vaishnaw

In another related development, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the much-awaited Vande Bharat Sleeper service between Bengaluru and Mumbai is expected to commence soon. The minister made the announcement while virtually flagging off a new express train between Bengaluru and Mumbai.

“Long-pending demands of South & North Karnataka are now being fulfilled. Further, the Vande Bharat Sleeper service between Bengaluru and Mumbai is expected to start soon,” Vaishnaw stated.