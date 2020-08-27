New Delhi: Metro services will be soon resumed in Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said on Thursday as the COVID-19 situation in the capital city appears to be getting better. Also Read - Is UP Govt Planning to Impose Complete Lockdown in State For Fortnight? Know The Truth Here

"Despite COVID-19 pandemic normalcy in public life is being restored step by step. Taking all the necessary precautionary measures, Metro services will be restarted soon," the Karnataka CM told reporters, adding that the government was waiting for the Centre's clearance on the same.

Earlier today, CM Yediyurappa renamed a flyover in the heart of Bengaluru after revolutionary freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna and said that his government was committed for the all-round development of the state including the capital city.

Five months after its operations were halted due to COVID-19 lockdown, Bengaluru’s Namma Metro is awaiting clearance on east-west and north-south routes with all the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in place for restarting operations.

“Though limited bus, train and plane services were allowed to resume gradually during the three-phases of unlocking, regular express/mail passenger trains and metro rail services remained suspended to prevent crowding in public places and virus spread,” an official said.

Officials have said that they are waiting for Unlock 4.0 guidelines from Centre, which begins September 1, and hope to get approval for resuming metro operations.

Yediyurappa said improving the basic infrastructure in Bengaluru is the government’s goal and in this direction, all the necessary measures are being taken.

Paying more attention to Bengaluru’s development is necessary for the state and country’s financial progress, he said, adding that to resolve the traffic congestion issue in the city this flyover named after Sangolli Rayanna is helpful.

Sangolli Rayanna (1798-1831) was the army chief of the Kittur Kingdom ruled by Rani Chennamma and fought against the British who hanged him to death from a banyan tree near Nandagad in Belgaum district in 1831.

With PTI inputs