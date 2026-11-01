Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express launched; check stoppages, route details and time table

The Bengaluru–Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express (27652/27651) connects SMVT Bengaluru and CSMT Mumbai in under 16 hours, operating six days a week with eight major intermediate halts.

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Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express: In a matter of good news for the commuters of Bengaluru and Mumbai, South Western Railway (SWR) has announced the official schedule for the new Vande Bharat Sleeper Express service connecting Bengaluru and Mumbai. Designed to enhance long-distance interstate connectivity between Karnataka and Maharashtra, the premium semi-high-speed train will operate six days a week. Operating under train numbers 27652 and 27651, the service provides an efficient overnight transit option for business and leisure travelers moving across two of India’s largest economic hubs. Here are all the details you need to know about the route details and time table of Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express.

The Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will have a total capacity of 823 passengers and will help in railway connectivity in North Karnataka and the central and southern regions. The train will comprise 11 AC three-tier coaches accommodating 611 passengers, four AC two-tier coaches with a capacity of 188 passengers and one first AC coach accommodating 24 passengers.

The overnight service is expected to improve connectivity between the two major cities and reduce travel time. The South Western Railway (SWR) zone will operate and maintain the service.

Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper : Timetable

Train Number Route Direction Departure Station & Time Arrival Station & Time Total Duration Operational Days 27652 SMVT Bengaluru-CSMT Mumbai SMVT Bengaluru

(07:45 PM / 19:45) CSMT Mumbai

(11:55 AM next day) ~16 Hours 6 Days / Week

(Except Mondays) 27651 CSMT Mumbai- SMVT Bengaluru CSMT Mumbai

(08:10 PM / 20:10) SMVT Bengaluru

(12:00 PM next day) ~15 Hours 50 Mins 6 Days / Week

(Except Tuesdays)

Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express: Route details

The train covers a distance of 1,118 km, significantly reducing travel time compared to traditional express trains on the corridor. Beyond the terminal hubs, the service stops at eight primary intermediate stations:

Karnataka / Andhra Pradesh Line: Anantapur, Guntakal, Raichur, Yadgir, Kalaburagi

Maharashtra Line: Solapur, Pune, Kalyan

Coach class & capacity breakdown

The 16-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper trainset features a total capacity of 823 berths distributed across three premium classes:

AC 3-Tier (3A): 11 Coaches (611 Berths)

AC 2-Tier (2A): 4 Coaches (188 Berths)

AC First Class (1A): 1 Coach (24 Berths)

According to SWR, the train will operate under two numbers: 27652 (SMVT Bengaluru-CSMT Mumbai) and 27651 (CSMT Mumbai-SMVT Bengaluru). The service will operate six days a week, except Mondays for the Bengaluru-Mumbai journey and Tuesdays for the return journey.

Train No. 27652 will depart from SMVT Bengaluru at 7.45 p.m. and reach Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai, at 11.55 a.m. the following day, covering the journey in approximately 16 hours. On the return journey, Train No. 27651 will leave CSMT Mumbai at 8.10 p.m. and arrive at SMVT Bengaluru at noon the next day.

(With inputs from agencies)