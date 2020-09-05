New Delhi: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), or Bengaluru Municipal Corporation on Saturday announced that it is shutting down the 10,100 bedded COVID Care Centre at the Bengaluru Exhibition Center as cases in the Karnataka capital begin to drop. Also Read - CCTVs in Pune COVID Hospitals, TV Outside For Kins of Patients: Ajit Pawar

Notably, the mega CCC at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) was the Yediyurappa-led government's most ambitious project with all facilities, including a cot, fan, bucket, mug and dustbin for patient care.

Apart from BIEC, several other COVID-19 care centres are also expected to be closed in the coming days. According to reports, the decision has been taken in view of at least 20 per cent vacancies across isolation facilities in the city.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) announces closure of 10,100 bedded COVID Care Center at Bengaluru Exhibition Center. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/Jw5iADxbl0 — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2020

The Karnataka government had converted several stadiums and exhibition centres into COVID care facilities as Bengaluru became an emerging coronavirus hotspot, accounting for nearly 60 per cent of the state’s total caseload.

COVID-19 patients who appeared healthy and did not show any symptoms were segregated into these COVID care centres instead of hospitals.

As of today, Karnataka recorded 9,746 new coronavirus cases and 128 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 3,89,232 and death toll to 6,298.

Out of the total fresh cases, over 3,000 were reported from Bengaluru Urban alone.

Meanwhile, a total of 32,73,871 samples have been tested so far, out of which 76,761 were tested on Saturday alone.