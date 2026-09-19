Bengaluru murder: Man from Bihar strangles wife for not answering his calls, pours hot oil on face to stage suicide

According to the preliminary investigation, the couple had been fighting regularly for around three months. Police said the disputes were often over minor issues. The situation had reportedly become worse in recent months.

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Bengaluru murder: Man from Bihar strangles wife for not answering his calls, pours hot oil on face to stage suicide (PTI/File)

A 40-year-old man from Bihar has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife at their rented home in Bengaluru’s Bilekahalli area. The incident took place on September 16 after months of frequent arguments between the couple. Police said the accused allegedly strangled his wife and later poured hot cooking oil on her face in an attempt to hide the crime and make it look like a suicide.

The woman, identified as Gunja Maddheshiya, 38, was a homemaker. Her husband, Ranjit Kumar Gupta, has been arrested in connection with the case.

Couple had frequent arguments

According to the preliminary investigation, the couple had been fighting regularly for around three months. Police said the disputes were often over minor issues. The situation had reportedly become worse in recent months.

The couple had moved to Bengaluru from their native place in Bihar around 18 months ago along with their two children.

Police said Ranjit left for work at around 9.30 am on September 16 but returned home soon afterwards.

He allegedly got into another argument with Gunja. Their son and daughter had already left for school at the time.

According to investigators, Ranjit then attacked his wife and strangled her using a dupatta. A senior police officer said the accused allegedly sat behind Gunja and tightened the dupatta around her neck until she died.

Hot oil used to disfigure her face

Police said Ranjit returned to the house around 3 pm and heated cooking oil. He allegedly poured the hot oil on Gunja’s face in an attempt to disfigure her and make it appear that she had died by suicide.

However, the injuries did not completely burn her face. The accused allegedly closed the house and went back to work.

Later in the evening, he returned and reportedly pretended to be shocked after seeing his wife dead. He then alerted neighbours and claimed that she had taken her own life.

The house owner was informed about the death at around 8 pm. He also told police about the couple’s frequent arguments.

When officers reached the house, Ranjit allegedly repeated that his wife had died by suicide. However, police said his account and behaviour raised suspicion.

Inspector Nataraj DN and his team questioned him and detained him for further investigation.

The confession

During questioning, Ranjit allegedly confessed to killing his wife, police said. They said he told them that their arguments had increased in recent months. He also allegedly claimed that Gunja had failed to answer his phone calls on a few occasions, which added to the tension between them.

The investigation is continuing.

The couple’s two children have been sent to stay with relatives. Ranjit has been remanded in judicial custody.