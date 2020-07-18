Bengaluru: Amid Bengaluru facing a spike in Coronavirus cases, hospitals have been asked to admit only patients with moderate or severe symtoms. The direction also comes in the wake of many asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic COVID patients unnecessarily flocking private hospitals for admission, causing bed shortage to deprive those patients who really need hospitalisation. Also Read - Bengaluru Lockdown Extension News: Will Shutdown be Extended in City? Karnataka Deputy CM Confirms

R. Om Prakash Patil, Director, Health and Family Welfare Services said his department's teams are visiting hospitals to check the menace of unnecessary hospitalisation.

"We will come to know by Sunday or Monday. We are going to individual hospitals and checking them. We are also finding out whether they are admitting necessary patients or only positive patients without any symptoms," Patil told IANS.

He said the health commissioner has issued a circular not to admit asymptomatic patients and let them be in CCCs.

“Patients are going to private hospitals out of fear, we have to convince them and ask them to stay in this thing (CCC). Permission has been given to private hospitals to make their own CCCs if they only need to do observation and monitoring. They can tie up with private hotels and monitor those patients. We are checking it,” said Patil.

Bengaluru is the epicentre of the pandemic in the southern state, hosting 62 per cent of all the active cases. On Friday, the city reported 2,208 cases, increasing its tally to 27,496, out of which 20,623 are active.