New Delhi: Amid surge in COVID-19 cases, more than 3,000 people infected with the highly contagious virus are untraceable in Bengaluru. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad alleged that they disappeared after their test results came positive. Also Read - International Flights on July 26: India to US, UK and Vietnam | Check Out Full Schedule For Today

However, a search is underway and they will be traced soon, he said, adding that some of them provided wrong mobile number and address at the time of giving samples. Also Read - North Korea Declares State of Emergency After First Suspected COVID-19 Case

Following this, the authorities in the Karnataka’s capital city have now decided to ask for government-issued identity cards and verify mobile numbers before collecting samples for testing. Also Read - Coronavirus in Delhi: Capital's Recovery Rate at Over 87%, CM Kejriwal Highlights Achievement

Earlier on Saturday, Karnataka saw 5,072 cases and 72 related fatalities, pushing the total beyond 90,000 while the casualties stood at 1,796. Out of the 5,072 fresh cases, 2,036 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone.

The previous single-day spike recorded was on July 23 with 5,030 cases. Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases with a total of 43,503 followed by Dakshina Kannada at 4,607 and Kalaburagi with 3,712 infections.