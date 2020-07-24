New Delhi: The authorities of Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport has decided to set the temperature of all the air conditioning units higher by 2 degrees than usual. From now on, all the air conditioning units will be set at 25 degrees Celcius, while the pre-COVID temperature used to be 23 degrees. Also Read - By-elections to Assembly, Parliamentary Constituencies to be Held, Schedule Soon: ECI

Several international reports raised questions over the spread of coronavirus through central air conditioning. Reports said that if there is an infected person in a centrally airconditioned area like shopping malls or airports, the low temperature can pose a risk, in case the person sneezes. COVID-19 is not yet proved to be air-borne. The virus gets transmitted through droplets via surfaces. The virus is believed to be more stable at low temperature and low humidity environments.

Infusion of fresh air is what the centrally air-conditioned areas require.

On Thursday, Bengaluru reported 2,207 new cases. With the lockdown being over and the government not intent on imposing a fresh lockdown, the authorities are putting several surveillance measures in place to contain the spread of the infection.

Karnataka on Thursday recorded a biggest single-day surge of over 5,000 cases and 97 related fatalities, taking the total number of people who tested positive for the virus to 80,863, the health department said. The day also saw a record of 2,071 patients getting discharged after recovery.