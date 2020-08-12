New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday said that strict action will be taken against those who on Tuesday night rampaged through the city, setting cars on fire, damaging ATMs, public properties, attacking police stations. “Government won’t tolerate such provocations and rumours. Strict action against perpetrators is certain,” the CM said. Also Read - Coronavirus in Karnataka: CM Yediyurappa Recovers From Infection, Discharged From Hospital

Here’s what happened in Bengaluru from 7 PM Tuesday till midnight Also Read - COVID-19: From Amit Shah to Yediyurappa, Top Leaders Who Caught The Virus

1. On Tuesday evening, hundreds of people gathered outside Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy’s house in east Bengaluru’s Kaval Byrsandra area. They were enraged by a Facebook post of his nephew. Also Read - Under Treatment For COVID, Yediyurappa Says Will Get Back to Work After Recovery; Hospital Says CM Doing Fine

2. The MLA was not at home. The protesters started pelting stones, damaging the cars parked outside the MLA’s home.

3. Another crowd reached KG Halli police station.

4. They wanted to file an FIR against the MLA’s nephew.

5. Reports said police did not want to file a report initially.

6. The protest gave way to violence.

7. At least 60 police personnel were attacked.

8. Police opened fire and at least two protesters were killed.

9. The entire city is under Section 144. Curfew has been imposed in KG Halli and DJ Halli police station areas.

10. A total of 110 people have been arrested for vandalism, arson. The MLA’s nephew has also been arrested.

The nephew, meanwhile, claimed that his Facebook account was hacked. The MLA, through a video message on Tuesday evening, urged for peace.

Karnataka: DJ Halli Police Station in Bengaluru city vandalised last night, as violence broke out over an alleged inciting social media post. Sec 144 imposed in city, curfew in DJ Halli & KG Halli police station limits. At least 2 dead, 110 arrested, 60 Police personnel injured. pic.twitter.com/FVgUIanWgd — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2020

Karnataka: Violence broke out in Bengaluru last night over an alleged inciting social media post. 2 died, 110 arrested, around 60 Police personnel injured. As per Bengaluru Police Commissioner, accused Naveen arrested "for sharing derogatory post". Latest visuals from DJ Halli. pic.twitter.com/LKM8m0JuYx — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2020

Photos and videos of violent clashes emerged on social media, along with evidence that during the violent clash Muslims created a human chain to guard a temple in Bengaluru.

Those who incited and perpetrated the #bangaloreriots must be found, arrested & given exemplary punishment. But they are not to be equated with an entire community any more than thugs & vigilantes represent all Hindus. This also happened in Bangalore: https://t.co/TCrfo6kU7k — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 12, 2020

“Those who incited and perpetrated the #bangaloreriots must be found, arrested & given exemplary punishment. But they are not to be equated with an entire community any more than thugs & vigilantes represent all Hindus. This also happened in Bangalore,” tweeted Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, sharing the video.