New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday said that strict action will be taken against those who on Tuesday night rampaged through the city, setting cars on fire, damaging ATMs, public properties, attacking police stations. "Government won't tolerate such provocations and rumours. Strict action against perpetrators is certain," the CM said.
Here's what happened in Bengaluru from 7 PM Tuesday till midnight
1. On Tuesday evening, hundreds of people gathered outside Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy's house in east Bengaluru's Kaval Byrsandra area. They were enraged by a Facebook post of his nephew.
2. The MLA was not at home. The protesters started pelting stones, damaging the cars parked outside the MLA’s home.
3. Another crowd reached KG Halli police station.
4. They wanted to file an FIR against the MLA’s nephew.
5. Reports said police did not want to file a report initially.
6. The protest gave way to violence.
7. At least 60 police personnel were attacked.
8. Police opened fire and at least two protesters were killed.
9. The entire city is under Section 144. Curfew has been imposed in KG Halli and DJ Halli police station areas.
10. A total of 110 people have been arrested for vandalism, arson. The MLA’s nephew has also been arrested.
The nephew, meanwhile, claimed that his Facebook account was hacked. The MLA, through a video message on Tuesday evening, urged for peace.
Photos and videos of violent clashes emerged on social media, along with evidence that during the violent clash Muslims created a human chain to guard a temple in Bengaluru.
“Those who incited and perpetrated the #bangaloreriots must be found, arrested & given exemplary punishment. But they are not to be equated with an entire community any more than thugs & vigilantes represent all Hindus. This also happened in Bangalore,” tweeted Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, sharing the video.