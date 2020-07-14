New Delhi: More than 80 labourers working on the Nagavara – Gottigere lane of Namma Metro Phase II, the Bengaluru metro line, have tested positive for the deadly coronavirus infection, raising another sharp alarm in the Karnataka capital. The development has brought the metro construction work to a halt. Also Read - Kasautii Zindagii Kay Actor Karan Patel Tests Negative For COVID-19 After Parth Samthaan Tests Positive

The outbreak came to light after one of the employees, who travelled from outside Karnataka, tested positive for the viral infection. As a result, over 200 workers working at the metro construction site were subjected to COVID-19 test by the contractor, Larsen and Toubro (L&T), that had undertaken the metro project.

As of now, all of them have been shifted to COVID Care centre, an official of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said.

He added that all standard operating procedures and safety guidelines were being followed at the construction site and at the labour camp situated nearby, where the workers were staying.

Notably, the Karnataka government has imposed a week-long complete lockdown in the urban and rural districts on Bengaluru from tonight at 8 PM till 5 AM on July 22. Shops selling essentials including milk, groceries and vegetables, would be permitted to open from 5 AM to 12 PM in the city and outskirts during this period, the government orders stated.

Public transportation services will remain suspended, barring medical emergencies. Only flights and trains already scheduled will continue to operate during the Lockdown period and the tickets shall serve as passes for movement of the passengers, the order stated.