Bengaluru: At least 4,000 panicked investors surrounded the office of I Monetary Advisory (IMA) Jewels on Tuesday near Shivajinagar, after an audio clip went viral on social media the previous day.

The audio containing the voice of by IMA managing director Mohammed Mansoor Khan says that he was going to end his life since the company had suffered a financial setback, News18 reported.

The man in the audio also claims that Congress legislator Roshan Baig had sent him death threats. He further claimed that the Congress leader had borrowed Rs 400 crore from him but later refused to repay after he failed to receive a party ticket for the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, the report said.

“I worked for 12-13 years to build this company. There is corruption at the state and central level. We have to bribe bureaucrats and politicians… Roshan Baig did not return the money, but sent rowdies to the store and my home, giving death threats. I had to hide my family in some village,” the leading news channel quoted Khan as saying in the purported clip.

The man also says that he would be dead by the time the audio is out for the public, and asked police to take his money and repay the investors. The man also gave out his location as south Bangalore.

So far, it couldn’t be confirmed that if it was Khan who recorded the audio. Further, there has been no response from the company, escalating the tensions, the leading news channel reported.

Talking to news agency ANI, Karnataka Home Minister MB Patil said, “Whatever showrooms were there, they’ve been seized. It’s not a bank deposit fraud because in Islam religion it is considered sin to take interest on bank deposits. So the owner took all people as shareholders and investors.”

The minister added, “Chief Minister has already decided that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has to be set up. This is financial fraud. Firstly we have to secure owner Mansoor Khan.”

An FIR has been lodged against Khan under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. An investigation into the matter is underway.