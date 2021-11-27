Nagpur: A Bengaluru-Patna GoAir flight with 139 passengers and crew members on board made an emergency landing at Nagpur airport on Saturday afternoon due to a technical glitch in one of the engines, said an official of Nagpur airport. The flight made a safe landing at the airport at 11.15 am, the official said.Also Read - International Flights: India Raises Overflight Clearance Issue For Srinagar-Sharjah Flight With Pakistan

The flight from Bengaluru to Patna was diverted to Nagpur due to a faulty engine warning in the cockpit which necessitated the captain to shut down the engine as a precautionary measure. Thereafter, the captain landed safely at Nagpur airport, said a GoFirst Spokesperson. All passengers have been deplaned and served refreshments. Alternate aircraft has been arranged to accommodate the passengers which will depart for Patna at 4:45 pm. The aircraft is being inspected by the engineering team, he added.

"The pilot of the GoAir flight contacted Nagpur ATC to inform that one of the engines of the plane is facing a problem, and made a request for emergency landing at Nagpur airport," said director of the airport, Abid Ruhi.

“We made all requisite arrangements by declaring it as a full-scale emergency, which includes making available runways, fire tenders, doctors, ambulances and requires coordination with the police. Fortunately, the flight made a safe landing,” Ruhi said. The passengers are waiting at the GoAir terminal and further arrangements are being done for them, he said.