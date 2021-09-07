Bengaluru: A resident of central Bengaluru died in an accident after his two-wheeler ran over a pothole in the wee hours of Monday. The incident occurred in the Kamakshipalya area when the 75-year-old man lost his balance and fell into a pothole. M Khursheed, who was a differently-abled man died on the spot.Also Read - Inspiring! This Hyderabad Couple Has Been Fixing Potholes From Pension Money Since The Last 11 Years

The deceased body was taken to Victoria Hospital for the postmortem. Khursheed, a resident of Jayanagar in central Bengaluru, was driving his tw0 wheeler when the accident happened. Currently, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), a civic body decided to fill all the potholes in the city before September 30. Also Read - Tweet on Bad Road in Britain Turns Into Viral Thread of Potholes From Other Countries

Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka Chief Minister said that he has instructed the civic body commissioner to fix all the potholes once the rain subsides. The chief minister added that the work will be done on a war-footing in the coming days. Also Read - Man Who Lost 3-Year-Old Son In Road Accident Fills Potholes On Roads In Faridabad

The residents of Bangaluru’s Anjanapura on Saturday have started planting paddy saplings in the water-filled potholes as a means to draw the attention of the Karnataka government and the civic body BBMP. The people also brought a boat and offered rides for Rs 20 per passenger as a mark of protest.