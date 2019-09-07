New Delhi: Police finally arrested a man, who was on the run for over 12 years, for allegedly murdering his wife, stated a report on Saturday. The criminal identified as Sanjeev Shetty was caught in Bengaluru’s Jayanagar based on a tip-off.

On March 20, 2007, having quarreled with wife Meena, Sanjeev Shetty burnt her to death with the help of kerosene. The incident took place in Maharashtra’s Thane. Since then, the criminal had gone missing, said inspector Nitin Thakre.

“The couple had frequent fights over the accused’s alcoholism. Acting on a tip-off, we caught him from Jayanagar in Bengaluru on Friday. He has been handed over to Kapurbawdi police,” Thakre said.