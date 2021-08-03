Bengaluru: Bengaluru Police on Monday resorted to lathi charge on a group of African nationals who were staging a protest outside the city’s JC Nagar police station following the alleged custodial death of one of their fellow countrymen, a foreign national from the Democratic Republic of Congo. Several got injured as the demonstration turned violent.Also Read - SpiceJet Announces 16 New Flights From August. Check Full Schedule, Timings and Other Details

According to the police, the African was detained for possessing five gms of Ecstasy pills and while in custody he complained of chest pain and cold.

The police said they took the foreigner, who was studying in college, to a hospital where he died of a suspected cardiac arrest. It was not a case of custodial death, they said.

Unhappy with the announcement, a number of Africans staged the protest in front of the police station where their countryman was detained.

One of the protestors allegedly assaulted a policeman for the incident. This led to the lathi charge, said the police.

Police have said they launched a crackdown on African nationals across the city and raided 65 houses on July 15 before arresting 38 foreigners for overstaying.

Police said they had seized a huge quantity of narcotics from the foreigners.