Bengaluru Police Launches Helpline To Combat Deepfake Menace: Here’s All Details

The helpline launched by Bengaluru Police provides victims with a direct channel to seek assistance from the authorities, ensuring that deep-fake-related incidents are promptly addressed and investigated

Deepfake Technology: From Social Media Guidelines to Recognizing Red Flags; Things Students Must Know| Explained

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Police Department has taken a proactive step to combat the rising threat of deepfakes by launching a dedicated helpline and releasing an informative poster. This initiative aims to empower citizens to report and register complaints if they or their acquaintances fall victim to deepfake manipulation. The helpline provides victims with a direct channel to seek assistance from the authorities, ensuring that deep-fake-related incidents are promptly addressed and investigated, as per a news report covered by IANS.

Trending Now

The department’s efforts to raise awareness and establish a dedicated reporting mechanism demonstrate its commitment to safeguarding the city’s residents from the potential harm of deepfakes.

You may like to read

“Don’t hesitate; act fast! If you or someone you know is a victim of deepfake, reach out to Bengaluru city police at 1930. We’re here to safeguard you against digital deception,” the Bengaluru City Police announced on its social media handle.

What’s Deepfake Technology?

The term “deepfake” refers to a form of synthetic media created through the use of deep learning algorithms, particularly deep neural networks. These algorithms are trained on large datasets of real images or videos to learn patterns and features, enabling them to generate convincing fake content, often involving faces or voices.

Impact Of Deepfake Technology

Deepfake technology can be used for various purposes, ranging from harmless entertainment and art to more malicious activities such as spreading misinformation or creating forged content. It has gained attention and concern due to its potential to deceive and manipulate by making it appear as though individuals are saying or doing things they never did.

The deepfake videos of actresses Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, and Kajol had gone viral, triggering serious concerns among the public. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also spoken about the deepfake videos and artificial intelligence (AI) and raised concern.

PM Modi Raises Serious Concern On Deepfake, AI After His Video Singing Garba Goes Viral

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday raised serious concerns over deep fake videos and the misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) for creating such misleading and mischievous content. PM Modi also mentioned a deep fake video of him doing Garba. “I recently saw a video in which I was seen singing a Garba song. It seemed very real. There are many other such videos online,” said PM Modi flagging the misuse of artificial intelligence for creating deepfake videos and calling it a “big concern.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.