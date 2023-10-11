Home

Bengaluru News: Pro-Kannada Organisations To Stage Protest Against Cauvery Water Dispute Today

Cauvery Water Dispute: Pro-Kannada Organisations will be staging another protest in Bengaluru today at the Raj Bhawan. Know all about it..

Pro-Kannada Organisations Protest In Bengaluru Against Cauvery Dispute

New Delhi: Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have been in conflict with each other with respect to the Cauvery Water Dispute for the allocation of the river water and several protests have been going on in both the states for the last one month. Many Pro-Kannada Organisations have been protesting against the decision of Karnataka to allocate water to Tamil Nadu; there has been a Bengaluru Bandh on September 26 and a Karnataka Bandh on September 29. The protests, though at a smaller scale, have continued post the Bandh also. Pro-Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj on Wednesday said that the Pro-Kannada organization will protest and besiege the Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru over the Cauvery water issue.

Pro-Kannada Organisations To Stage Protest In Bengaluru

The protest will be held today, i.e. October 11, 2023 and will be led by Vatal Nagaraj and other Pro Kannada activists. The Karnatak Rakshina Vedike is demanding an immediate stop in Cauvery water being released to Tamil Nadu. The pro-Kannada organisations also held a protest on Tuesday at Bengaluru Rural’s Hoskote in Karnataka over the Cauvery water issue.

Pro-Kannada Groups Blocked Bengaluru National Highway In Last Protest

The protest held on Tuesday was against the state government and was headed by pro-Kannada activist Nagaraj. They blocked the National Highway near the Hoskote toll which connects Tamil Nadu to Andhra Pradesh. Some activists were detained by the police for blocking the National Highway. Earlier on October 5, Mandya police detained members of pro-Kannada organizations protesting over the Cauvery Water Issue.

What Is The Cauvery Water Dispute?

The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee had ordered Karnataka to ensure the release of 3000 cusecs of Cauvery water at Biligundlu starting from September 28 till October 15, 2023. The governments of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have been locked in a protracted tussle over the sharing of Cauvery waters. The river is seen as a major source of sustenance for the people in the two states. As per the orders of the Cauvery Water Management Authority Karnataka has been releasing 3000 cusecs of Cauvery Water to Tamil Nadu. The order is in place till October 15 when the Authority will meet again. Karnataka had filed a review petition against the order both in the Supreme Court and in CWMA (Cauvery Water Management Authority).

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Statement On Cauvery Water Dispute

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had earlier expressed his disappointment on the recommendation of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) which has directed Karnataka to ensure the release of 3000 cusecs of Cauvery water at Biligundlu starting from September 28 up to October 15, 2023. “Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee (CWRC) ordered to release of 3,000 cusecs of water, I have already spoken to our advocates. They have suggested us to challenge this order in the Supreme Court. We will challenge it in the Supreme Court. We don’t have water to release to Tamil Nadu. We are challenging the orders of the CWRC,” CM Siddaramaiah had said.

